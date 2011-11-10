Independent Basketball Association: Soldiers set for home debut

Coach Barry Bradford said he has "nervous energy" heading into the Kankakee County Soldiers' Independent Basketball Association home debut against the Rockford RIVERDAWGS tonight at Hidden Cove Sportsplex.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

There's a little buzz, he said, going around the community about his team, and his Soldiers will go against a team that might create a buzz itself.

The RIVERDAWGS are 3-0 after wins over the Lake County Stars, Battle Creek Knights and Gary Splash.

"They're kind of on a roll to start the season," Bradford said.

Rockford will bring quality players into a place where the Soldiers have lost only once over the last two years.

Guard Frank Richards played at Kansas State, and 6-foot-3 Nick Zachery played at Arkansas-Little Rock.

Guard Eric Palm has played overseas, and 5-foot-9 point guard Ameer Watts, whom Rockford coach Melvin Smith called "our needle in a hay stack," will also chip in.

Bradford noted Rockford has a lot of veterans on its team, but they won't be the only ones at Hidden Cove Sportsplex. The Soldiers are admitting military veterans or those currently in the service into the game for free. Any fans who donate non-perishable items will also get free admission.