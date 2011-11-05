KCC Basketball: Young Cavs have high hopes

Kankakee Community College coach Joseph Lightfoot was having too much fun punishing his inside guys during a drill at a recent practice at Ryan Gymnasium.

He calls it the "Big Man Drill" and it involves a lot of physical contact. It is Lightfoot's way of acclimating his young players to the much more physical college game. The coach took great delight trying to alter his big men's shots with an assortment of elbows and shoulders.

"I'm a big guy and if they can take it from me, they can take it in a game," Lightfoot said. "A lot of these guys haven't played college basketball yet and that's the biggest difference in the high school and the college game -- college basketball is a physical game."

Eleven of the 15 men on the Cavaliers' roster have not played college basketball, so it's just another teaching moment for Lightfoot, whose Cavaliers start the 2011-12 season at 5 p.m. Saturday at home against Future Academy Prep.

Last season, KCC enjoyed one of its finest seasons in recent memory, finishing 30-4 and winning the Region IV championship. The Cavaliers came within a whisker of returning to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament but lost a heartbreaker to top-ranked Missouri State-West Plains, despite leading in the final seconds.

KCC missed two layups in the final minute, including one in the final seconds which would have won the game.

The Cavs also missed key free throws down the stretch. The problems still linger in the detail-oriented mind of Lightfoot.

"I definitely have a different perspective on missed layups and missed free throws," Lightfoot said.

The players haven't forgotten the feeling at the end of the final game, either.

"We're using it as motivation," Hanson said. "That inspired me to work harder over the summer. To get that close and not make it was a bad feeling."

Lightfoot is also taking a different perspective on freshmen. Even with four returning sophomores, Lightfoot will start five freshmen for the first time in a long time.

Najee Farr will start at point guard while Alan Arnett, a Division I transfer from Indiana-Purdue-Fort Wayne, will be the shooting guard. Karrington Ward and Trai Jordan will be the forwards, and Kirby Wright will start at center.

"Karrington Ward is a load," Lightfoot said. "He has all the bells and whistles."

Sophomore David Hanson, who was the backup point guard last season, will move to shooting guard, and Dzenan Mrkaljevic, one of the other sophs, will move to the No. 3 spot to take advantage of his great outside shot. James Suttles also returns to back up Wright in the post.

Depth and balance are the Cavaliers' strengths, Lightfoot said. The team needs a boost with its mental toughness, which will come in time.

"Mental toughness is knowing what to do at the time you are supposed to be doing it," Lightfoot said. "Right now, we are a little inconsistent in that area."

The team goals stay consistent, however.

"We want to win a region championship and make it to Hutch (Hutchinson, Kan., site of the national tournament)," Hanson said.