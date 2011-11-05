Harness Racing: 1st star aligns for American Nationals

Another star-studded American National Night is building with the confirmation that recent Breeders Crown champion Betterthancheddar is headed to Crete.

"The horse is coming to Illinois for Balmoral's American National 3-year-old pace," said prominent trainer Cassie Coleman.

He will start in the $250,000 (est.) stake Nov. 12.

"Betterthancheddar is also eligible for the Windy City Pace and if he comes out of the American National okay, he'll remain in Illinois for the ($225,000 est.) Maywood Park stake (Nov. 18)."

His 1:491/5 victory in the $500,000 Breeders Crown Final at Woodbine was clearly vindication for Coleman, a four-time winner of Canada's Trainer of the Year Award. Early on in Betterthancheddar's career Coleman branded him as "one of the best I've ever trained."

Those expectations were realized when the horse first came to prominence with his victory in the $342,875 Cane Pace in mid-September at Pocono Downs in Pennsylvania.

"Betterthancheddar can be ornery, so he's not an easy horse to handle off the track but he's perfect when it's time to race," Coleman said. "Then the horse is all business."

A son of Bettor's Delight out of the mare Lady Ashlee Ann, Betterthancheddar is a half-brother to multiple stakes winner Ashlee's Big Guy and 2007 Breeders Crown champ Artist's View. Betterthancheddar went unraced as a 2-year-old because of illness.

The 3-year-old will bring a three-race winning streak to Balmoral's richest stake of the season for open-company horses. It will be one of six added-money races on the program.

Aged stake shaping up

The $175,000 American National Aged Pace should be a good one. Balmoral Park racing secretary Doc Natrotsky says he's expecting stake champions One More Laugh, Aracache Hanover and Alexie Mattosie for the race.

It'll be a return visit for One More Laugh and Aracache Hanover. They were the 1-2 finishers in the 2010 American National 3-Year-Old Stake. A week later the roles reversed when Aracache Hanover won Maywood's Windy City Pace with One More Laugh second best. Alexie Mattosie captured the $523,000 William Haughton Free For All Championship in August at The Meadowlands with a career-best mile of 1:481/5.

Likely starters for the $145,000 Aged Trot include 2009 Breeders Crown champion Lucky Jim, 2010 Galt Trot winner Flex The Muscle, former Bluegrass champ Neighsay Hanover and Hot Shot Blue Chip, who has won more than $730,000 in the last three seasons.

Single freshman elimination

A single American National elimination race for 2-year-old male pacers is Saturday's headliner. The first nine finishers in the 10- horse field will advance to next weekend's $125,000 final where they'll join the Roger Welch Stable's Fridaynightflight who drew a bye into the championship.

Recent Circle City winner Star Recruit (Ridge Warren) and his entrymate Caviar Key will open as the 9-5 favorites, followed closely by the Erv Miller Stable's Next Flight N (Mike Oosting, 2-1). The latter is a nine-time winner in his first season with a career-best mile of 1:514/5 in early October at Indiana Downs.

Elimination races for the 2-year-old filly pace division weren't needed when 10 entered for that $86,800 American National Final. The field will consist of: Jenna Jen, Kendyl, Miss Lucy O, No Respect, Odds On Jan, Podge's Lady, Princess Cruiser, Rockin Lawyer, Sleazy Does It and Starlana.

Top Balmoral driver in Indiana

For a second-consecutive Saturday the circuit's leading driver will work in Indiana. Marcus Miller has a number of drives on an Indiana Downs card that is sprinkled with strong stakes headed up by the $275,000 Monument Circle for 3-year-old colts. The 22-year-old Miller will handle Shadyshark Hanover in that race and guide The Evictor in the $231,000 Oliver Trotting Classic.

There will be a visiting top driver on hand to make up for Miller's absence.

Ohioan Dan Noble, currently the No. 1 driver in North America with more than 650 dash winners this season, is coming in to compete on the Balmoral card. The 28-year-old will participate in 10-of-13 races, and will guide Caviar Key in the second-race feature.

Weekend delights

We were a nose short of going 2 for 2 on our Solid Plays last weekend. We managed one Price Shot winner, but the 6-1 programmed Gilly Ho went off at 2-1 odds.

Saturday: Mike's Solid Play, Carver entry (5th race) and In Mint Condition (8th); Mike's Price Shots, All American Solo (7th) and Tink And Tiger (12th). Sunday: Mike's Solid Play, Native Hotspur (2nd); Mike's Price Shots, Jorge Jones (5th), Hitithard (8th) and Mattie's Big Girl (10th).

