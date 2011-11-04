High school volleyball: Watseka beats Wilmington in straight sets

FAIRBURY -- Raychell Poplawski had one thought before taking the court.

"We weren't going to let anything hit the floor," the Watseka senior said.

The defense, that had already led the Warriors to the most single-season wins in program history, got them to the Elite Eight for the first time in 14 years.

Watseka beat Wilmington 25-14, 25-21 to take the Class 2A Fairbury Sectional Thursday.

"We threw our bodies, thinking the most impossible pass," Poplawski said. "We had to lay it on the floor."

Watseka now faces a Super-Sectional match at 6 p.m. Saturday against St. Teresa (Decatur).

Watseka's defense set the tone quickly by denying kill opportunities with perfect positioning that led to multiple offensive looks for the Warriors hitters. Jessica Allhands, Hayley Gray and Allison Kaper didn't miss their chances as Watseka built a 15-3 first-set lead.

When the Warriors weren't driving home kills, they were making life difficult for Wilmington's typically explosive offense. Watseka frequently dumped balls into open zones, leaving its opponent with few opportunities to get the ball to star setter Renee Enz.

"We spent a lot of time on where to put the ball and how to block Renee," Allhands said.

"We saw empty spaces in their defense," Poplawski said. "And we saw the corners, and the top of their key was open. (Enz) is very good, and she threw her body and made some really good plays."

After the first-set loss, Enz's efforts played a key role in Wilmington's ability to keep the second set close with her team's offense struggling.

The senior tipped home a kill to open the second set and blocked an Allhands' kill attempt to keep the Wildcats close.

With the Watseka defense making it tough on her hitters, Wilmington coach Bethani Hincherick moved Alexis Zouganelis, the Wildcats' top offensive weapon, to the edges. The adjustment seemed to help a bit, with Enz assisting Zouganelis on the left side with a kill to knot the set at six.

Even after Zouganelis' third kill of the set pushed Wilmington's advantage to 15-11, the Wildcats still appeared on edge.

"I don't feel like we ever really had the momentum on our side," Hincherick said. "(Watseka) was the better team tonight. We never were as aggressive as them."

Any momentum Wilmington had built was quickly stripped by Allhands as the senior slammed back-to-back kills as part of a 5-0 run that put Watseka back on top.

Zouganelis knotted the score again at 18, and a Watseka error momentarily gave Wilmington the lead back, but Allhands once again drove home consecutive kills.

Allhands finished the evening with 17 kills, but none was more important than the one with her team leading 24-21.

Setter Kat Grimes lofted a pass to the back row. Allhands elevated from there, unleashing a line-drive at Wilmington libero Jaqueline Mann, who did her best to dig the ball out before it ricocheted off a teammate and fell at the net.

"We knew we were good, but I'm not sure we thought we'd make it this far," Allhands said. "We're on upward beat, and we're not done yet."