Kankakee's Middlebrook steps down

A winless season is obviously a source of frustration for any coach.

For Kankakee's Cornell Middlebrook, it was reason enough to end his run as the head coach of the Kays football program.

Middlebrook turned his resignation papers to Kankakee officials Friday, ending a six-year stint at the school, where he posted a 25-34 record.

"Trying to build a program that could be consistently successful proved to be a very difficult task," Middlebrook said on Friday. "I'm disappointed I wasn't able to do what I set out to do. But I'm a little bit relieved too, because I've kind of seen this coming for a while. You need a lot more than just athletes to build a program and that's something that I can take away from this as a learning experience."