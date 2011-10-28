Kankakee: Scuba diving in Bird Park quarry next spring

The north end of Bird Park Quarry in Kankakee has been transformed in preparation for sinking a pirate ship sitting under its 5 acres of water.

The Kankakee Valley Park District is preparing the quarry for scuba instruction and recreational diving next spring.

The quarry, which is 30 to 35 feet deep, has been used for scuba training every year by area police and fire departments, but this will be the first time it is open to the general diving public, said KVPD Executive Director Roy Collins.

The park district has hired local scuba veteran Mike Gulczynski as an instructor.

"He's been an instructor for 30 years and dives all over the world," Collins said.

Instruction for certification will cost $450. Recreational dives will be $15 each for certified divers.

The season will run from May 1 through Sept. 15.

"It's a cool idea and there's a need for it as well," Collins said. "There's always been public interest in diving in the quarry."

About 8,000 people a year come to the 15-acre Haigh Quarry, just east of Kankakee, for snorkeling or scuba diving, owner Tina Haigh reported. "It's amazing how many people in the Midwest scuba dive," she said. Haigh Quarry is open April 1 through Oct. 30 and has an annual ice dive -- planned this year for Feb. 4-5.

The park district isn't planning under-ice diving yet, but "firemen do it every year -- an under-the-ice rescue mission," Collins said.

The pirate ship may have other sunken company in the quarry. "We've heard stories of what's in there -- a crane, a train," he said. "I don't want to say what's down there because that would spoil the intrigue. ... We are going to sink a pirate ship in there." That will likely be done in the spring, he said.

Even with the wooden ship, the $10,000 project "looks like it's going to come in under budget," he said. KVPD "got it for a steal," he said.

Much of the chain link fence along the north quarry edge has been removed. Sand was dumped down the north cliff this week and spread to create a beach and a shed has been built in the corner for scuba gear.

One loss will be a favored fishing area. "There will be no fishing on the north side of the quarry," Collins said. "Fishing will be contained to the fishing pier.

"We met with a few fishermen. They were concerned. It always was a good fishing hole. But they were supportive."

Some concern has been expressed about goose wastes on the quarry bottom. "We did have Mike go down there with an underwater camera and there is a little muck, but they've been using AquaClear for the past couple months and it has really cleared up," he said. "We put grass carp in six weeks ago. All they do is feed on that algae."

The clarity change has been amazing, he said. "We've got areas where you can see down 20 feet. We've got reefs now that people from the area have never seen, areas where you can really see the fish. There's albino catfish and white carp that really stand out."