Kankakee County Speedway: Odd-looking cars featured in speedway's last fling

The Chicago Bears' visit to London didn't thrill them.

The fourth game of the World Series didn't seem to be on anyone's mind.

The fans in the stands and the drivers in the pits on a rare Sunday afternoon at the Kankakee County Speedway were interested only in this one last fling before the area's stock cars go back into garage hibernation.

Promoter Tom Smith labeled the event "Run Whatcha Brung," and the racing was just as ungraceful as its name. The cars were generally worn out, dented and twisted -- but adorned with the strange aerodynamic devices that are only allowed on this day.

For example, Ron Miller, of Lambertville, Mich., won the feature in the fastest division of cars with an odd, Plexiglas wall that ran the length of his Late Model car and stood nearly 10 feet high.

There were no points at stake Sunday. There were very few rules to follow. Cars from as many as four different traditional divisions competed in the same field -- all based on qualifying times.

But this was a fan's last chance to hear engines roar, to see cars slide through the turns and feel the power that won't return until May 2012.

Miller won the day's finale with Al "The Milwaukee Madman" Atkinson close behind in a Late Model car with a sprint car wing attached above the roll cage. Rick Scheffler, of Peawaukee, Wis., was third. He tried adding a wing to his Late Model, but it nearly blew off in practice laps. Smith managed his best finish of the year in fourth.

In the second fastest group of cars, Mike Heckenast, of St. Anne, won the feature in a car that competes in the Open Wheel Modified division.

Jim Barkus, also of St. Anne, drove a strong race to finish second, in a car that competed in the Independent Modified class.

And John Senerchia, who usually races in the Mid-American class on the Grundy County Speedway's asphalt track in Morris, was third.

The day offered some different drivers as well as strange combinations of cars. In the main event for the second fastest group, the familiar No. 69 of Jim Farris , of Odell, was fourth. But it wasn't Farris behind the wheel, it was his son Jimmy Farris Jr.

In other driver changes, Jason Klopp, of Crescent City, put one of his car's owners, Darren Chistensen, also of Crescent City, behind the wheel of his Open Wheel Modified and Klopp drove a borrowed Sportsman division car. Christensen showed some potential for a first-time driver, but Klopp managed a better finish, fourth, in the third-fastest division's feature.

Klopp's feature was on by Steve Fuller, of Springfield. Ron Bohn, of Lexington, was second, and J. Thompson, of Kankakee, turned a few heads when he brought a Street Stock can in third.

The four-cylinder cars raced in their own division, and Bradley's Matt McCarty, the 2010 track champ, added a note of familiarity with a come-from-behind win in the feature.

Second went to this season's point race runner-up Joe Tsilis, of Peotone. But there was a twist in third, where Dino Antonelli, of Monticello, Ind., drove his son Skylar's back car to third. Skylar had led for much of the race but his Dodge Neon ran into engine problems.

The day's activities included a swap meet for cars and racing parts. Cars, such as Phil Line's Kankakee-based Open Wheel Modified was for sale, now that he has purchased one of the cars built and raced by former track champ Jim Farris.

Damon Miller, of Bradley, admitted that he is finally ready to part with his No. 0 Monte Carlo Street Stock. And builders of new race cars were on hand, ready to provide race teams with a fresh winter project.