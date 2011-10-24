High school boys soccer - McNamara's dream season ends in double OT loss

GILMAN -- The dream is over for Bishop McNamara, ending, as postseason soccer games tend to, in gut-wrenching fashion.

The Fightin' Irish again showed the heart of a champion Saturday night at the Class 1A Iroquois West Sectional final against University High (Urbana).

But after coming back twice, Bishop McNamara watched the Illineks score on a easy rebound in the second overtime, taking a 4-3 win to end a memorable Irish run through the postseason.

After Zach St. Aubin's second score of the night forced overtime, University found the golden goal in the second overtime after dominating both 10-minute overtime sessions.

A shot off a University throw-in came in soft but high toward the goal from the right side, and Bishop McNamara goalkeeper Kyle Hendrix leapt up and punched it up off the crossbar. The ball came down and wasn't across the goal line, but Tarik Koric was right there to easily knock in the game-winner with 3:01 left.

The Irish (14-10-1), who had beaten higher-seeded Herscher and Manteno and were hoping for the program's first sectional title, fought to the bitter end in their quest to reach the round of eight.

"These boys, I've never been more proud of a team," Irish coach Ben Smith said. "They don't give up at all, no matter in practice or games. They fight their rear end off. You never ever have to question these guys. They always bust their butt. Today it just didn't go our way."

Before that crushing, season-ending goal, it was a vintage Bishop McNamara night in several ways, even though University had more possession. The Irish, who came back late to tie top-seeded Manteno, then win in overtime to take a regional crown, fought back again late Saturday after the Illineks used two second-half goals to take a 3-2 lead.

University controlled possession more in the second half, but McNamara found a way with 6:46 remaining. Peter Sinise's well-played pass bounced through the Illinek defense, leaving St. Aubin with a run at goal. With multiple defenders on him in the box, he calmly kept control, took a touch of the ball to the right, and knocked in the equalizer.

"I thought we'd press it on them again," said St. Aubin, who jumped into the arms of Luke Jarvis, another Irish hero on this night, after the score. "Coming out, the overtimes, they had the ball in our half the whole time. There was nothing really we could do."

It wasn't the only time Bishop McNamara came back in front of a nice crowd at Iroquois West in which the west-side stands were nearly full and several fans stood next to the bleachers. In the first half, University took an early lead when Paul Seeley scored with 24:05 to go. A ball was sent across from the left, leaving Hendrix diving and on the ground. It deflected out to Seeley, and while Hendrix got back to his feet, he never had a chance as Seeley's shot from the left side streamed into the right side of the net.

But the Fightin' Irish used two goals that came seconds apart -- and in familiar fashion -- to stun the Illineks.

First, St. Aubin, so deadly on corner kicks or high passes into the box, headed in a Morgan Cantrell throw-in from the left side, hammering home his score into the near side with 15:05 left in the half.

Jarvis struck 38 seconds later. His free kick from about 40 yards out on the right side sailed high and strong toward goal. Illinek goalkeeper Christopher Nguyen jumped up but didn't get a hand on it as it found the net. Jarvis, deadly on free kicks whether he's taking them with his powerful left foot or using his 6-foot-5-inch frame to try to knock them in, came up big again.

"I came to watch (University) Thursday night (in a sectional semifinal)," said Jarvis. "First thing I saw was when the other team was putting shots on, the goalie was bobbling it. So I was thinking any time I get the ball on our half, I'm putting it on goal. I put it on, and I put it on, and it just went in. Nothing I can say about that. I just struck it really good, and felt good about it after I hit it."

That lead lasted until about 12 minutes into the second half. On a throw-in from the right side, University's George Voulgaris headed in a score to tie it with 28:01 left. Then, with 22:52 remaining, Peter Wong fired on goal from the upper-left side of the box. A diving Hendrix got a hand on it, but it still went into the left netting.

A few moments later, Smith yelled at his team that there was still plenty of time left and reminded his guys to relax. And sure enough, his Irish did force overtime on St. Aubin's score.

But Jaric's goal in the second overtime ended the dream of playing in Tuesday's super-sectional round, with a bid to the state finals on the line. But it was a fun run for the Irish.

"I mean, we did have a lot of support," said St. Aubin. "Usually this is a football school, obviously. We had posters in our school and everything. It was really fun actually, coming out here.

"The only problem about this whole game is I'm gonna remember it throughout my life."