High school football: Watseka survives scare in win over Iroquois West

GILMAN -- Down 13-0 with under two minutes left in the first half, the flood gates seemingly opened on Iroquois West when quarterback Jordan Hansen was picked off by Corbin Merkel in Watseka territory.

But Merkel fumbled the ball during the runback and Iroquois West's Evan Phiefer recovered. Soon after a 16-yard Hansen to Jacob Schroeder touchdown pass made it 13-6 at the break.

What was expected by many to be an easy season finale for Watseka, turned into a shaky first half that was highlighted by two Watseka fumbles. The Warriors survived the first half blunders however, and put the early scare behind them for a 27-14 Sangamon Valley Conference victory Friday.

"I didn't say a lot (at halftime). I was really disgusted, and my players could see it in my face," said Watseka coach Steve Lucas. "I just challenged them, and told them that if they let Iroquois West win this game, they would be taking away our entire playoffs as far as I was concerned.

"I told them, 'I'm leaving this locker room, so I hope that some leaders takeover this program when I leave,' and that was it."

Watseka (7-2, 4-2 Sangamon Valley Conference) wasted no time in taking over the game in the second half.

On its first two possessions of the third quarter, Dylan Schuler punched in a 5-yard touchdown run to give Watseka a 21-6 advantage, and quarterback Shane Snyder used an 8-yard naked bootleg to finish off any chances of a Raiders upset. Schuler also scored on a 20-yard run, and Snyder tossed a 6-yard touchdown to Joe Walwer to open up the scoring in the first quarter.

Standout Watseka running back Austin Blair rushed for 129 yards on 20 carries to go with Schuler's 39-yard, two touchdown performance. Despite the slim lead at halftime, Blair said he was confident that his team would pull out the win.

"We didn't come out with the same intensity as we did last week, and coach Lucas let us know it," Blair said. "We stuck together tonight just like we have all season. When things start going badly, some teams start to fight and get down, but we focus on not fighting and just focusing on our play on the field.

"Iroquois West played hard, but we weren't going to change anything. We stuck to the ground and pound game that we play and played our defense, and it worked."

Iroquois West (1-8, 0-6 SVC) managed 130 total yards and had a hard time getting anything going after the second-quarter score. Hansen completed only two more passes after his touchdown strike, and finished 4 of 10 for 50 yards and two interceptions. Running back Tyler Clay rushed for a team-high 42 yards on 16 carries and tallied a 1-yard score in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

With the state playoffs beginning next week, Lucas saw his team's early struggles against Iroquois West as wake-up call heading into the postseason.

"We've been in game situations like tonight's game earlier in the season against St. Joseph-Ogden and Clifton (Central)" Lucas said. "I definitely don't think that tonight's performance is the worst we've played this year, and I think we'll be fine when the playoffs start next week."