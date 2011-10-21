High school girls tennis: Rain washes out players' first-round state matches

Rain washes out players' first-round state matches

The IHSA girls tennis state tournament commenced Thursday morning, but rain ended the first-round competition prematurely.

Kankakee's Charisma King, scheduled to compete in singles play, will have to wait until this morning for her opening-round matchup against West Aurora's Emily Stefancic at Hoffman Estates High School.

Doubles competitors Emma Myers and Neha Chandan, of Bradley-Bourbonnais, and Maria Salazar and Haley Collins, of Coal City, will also have to wait one more day before their respective matches begin Friday at Prospect High School.

Due to the inclement weather, the state meet was changed from a double-elimination to single-elimination tournament.

~ The Daily Journal staff reports