Bodybuilding: Hidden Cove to host qualifier

The North American Natural Bodybuilding Federation will present its 18th annual Great Lakes Supernatural Muscle Classic Pro Qualifier at 6 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Hidden Cove Sportsplex in Bradley.

Natural bodybuilders from all over the country will compete to earn professional status as a natural bodybuilder for the International Federation of Professional Athletes.

All competitors are tested for diuretics, anabolic steroids, and other growth-enhancing drugs, and must be a minimum of seven years drug-free.

For ticket information, call 815-614-3803 or visit www.greatlakesnaturalbodybuilding.com or www.nanbf.org.

A bench press and arm wrestling contest will also take place at 1 p.m.