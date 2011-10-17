High school girls swimming: Kankakee places 6th at Tinley Park Invite

Kankakee finished sixth out of seven teams Saturday at the Tinley Park Invite that took place in Oak Lawn due to an issue with Tinley Park's pool.

Kankakee coach Jo Grogan said that the team's performance was "kind of a mixed bag," but she saw plenty to be proud of.

Grogan noted that Nora Coghlan and Kelly Cailteux each dropped a significant amount of seconds off their time in the 500-yard freestyle. The Kays coach was impressed with the performance of Lainie Thompson, who finished third in the 50-yard free style and anchored the 200-yard freestyle relay group that finished second.