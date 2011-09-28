High school football: Central gets defensive and gets wins

Prior to the start of the season, Central coach Brian Spooner said of his current defensive unit: "They have a chance to be one of the better ... groups that we've ever had here."

Considering the quality of some of Spooner's past squads, that was a bold statement.

Then, after the Comets struggled on that side of the ball in back-to-back losses to Oregon and Tri-Valley, and the team record fell to 1-2, it was hard to see where the veteran coach was coming from.

"The Tri-Valley thing was entirely our fault," Spooner said of the team's effort. "The kids have decided to square up and follow their responsibilities. We're getting some things done.

"I think the Tri-Valley game was really a good wake up call for us. We thought we had that game in the bag, and they certainly showed us that sometimes a slap in the face is a good thing for us."

In the past two weeks, Spooner's defense is making him look prophetic.

The Comets have been dominant in the last two games. They shut out St. Joseph-Ogden in Week 3 and got a spectacular performance against St. Thomas More last week. Garrett Demierre's three interceptions led the way against the Sabers on a night where both offenses had their fair share of struggles.

"If our defense continues to play like this, we're going to be in pretty good shape," Spooner said.

Bruised, not broken

Herscher quarterback Patrick Long suffered what was believed to be a broken collarbone in last week's narrow loss to Plano.

A later examination determined Long's collarbone was not broken, but suffered a grade two separation. Long may be able to return to the field this week for the Tigers, although not necessarily at quarterback.

If Long is unable to return to under center for Herscher, junior Logan Orr will once again be asked to step up and fill the void. Orr performed admirably when pressed into duty and threw for three touchdowns and more than 200 yards.

Orr entered the season as the school's No. 3 quarterback. However backup Dalton Sproul is currently recovering from a broken hand; that gave Orr his opportunity.

"He really did a great job," coach Dan Wetzel said of Orr's performance. "I was really proud of what he did. He did everything he could to help us win that football game. He showed a lot of poise and didn't let the pressure get to him."

If Orr is under center, Wetzel is still confident in his team.

"I really do think he could do a good job," Wetzel said. "He really passed the test."

To the surprise of most, Herscher's back is against the wall in regards to the playoffs.

If the Tigers don't win this week's showdown with undefeated Coal City, the team's playoff picture becomes very murky despite a favorable back end to their schedule.

"We're not putting all of our eggs in one basket," Wetzel said. "We need to win, and we need to beat a good team to get our confidence back up. The kids are hungry to get that statement victory."

Playoff push

Only one team in the area has its playoff ticket punched. Coal City's 5-0 start has ensured that the Coalers will be involved in the 256-team postseason field.

Others are closing in on those coveted berths, but several local teams face a troubling future if they only reach five regular season victories.

Both Herscher and Milford are in troublesome spots if they only reach the five-win plateau. The nonconference opponents of those two teams aren't racking up many, or any, wins.

Teams get playoff points based on how many wins opponents accumulate. Those points come into play for seeding, and in the case of potentially Milford and Herscher, decide whether or not a team gets an at-large playoff berth with a 5-4 record.