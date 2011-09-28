Harness racing: Eliminations give fillies fighting chance for Lady Lincoln Land

Starting spots in the most notable stake race for 2-year-old state-bred trotting fillies, the $100,000 Lady Lincoln Land, will be determined with a pair of $17,000 elimination races tonight at Balmoral Park.

Both divisions feature seven-horse fields. The first five finishers in each will advance to the Lady Lincoln Land Championship next week. The second-race first division could be a preview of the final when Rick Schrock Stable's Rubys and Pearls (programmed at 3-1) and the Jim Eaton-trained Fox Valley Velvet (5-2, Marcus Miller) meet for a sixth time.

Going into the face off tonight the score is Rubys And Pearls 3, Fox Valley Velvet 2. In the more important category Ruby and Pearls has trotted away with Balmoral's $54,500 Fox Valley Flan and Du Quoin's Windy Skeeter crowns. The $2,700 yearling bargain buy Fox Valley Velvet proved best in the Springfield Final.

Fox Valley Velvet has never missed a check and brings a $53,100 first-season bankroll into the elimination. Rubys And Pearls sits close behind with $49,933 banked for her Illinois owner Arthur Reynolds (Springfield) and her breeder Jodi Peacock (Cantrall); and she's never finished worse than fourth in her seven-career starts.

The pair will be challenged by Ants Iner Pants (10-1), Wallstreet Darlin (4-1), Lonehill Lindsey (8-1), Maevy Gravy (6-1) and B Fly Mc Queen (10-1).

The fourth-race second elimination is headed up by Fox Valley Helen (2-1, Todd Warren), the runner-up in both the Springfield and Du Quoin finals, and Powerful Star (3-1), the third place trotter at Springfield. They'll take on Cowgirl Katie (8-1), Cryptic Gold (6-1), Skyline Nan (12-1), Here's To Honor (8-1) and Miss Fishhook (4-1) who will be driven the first time by Mike Oosting, of Beecher.

* With a $20,543 carryover from Sunday, Balmoral Park has announced that its Pick 4 wager will have a guaranteed pool of $50,000.