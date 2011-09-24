High school golf: Donovan wins Watseka Invitational

Donovan won top honors at the nine-team Watseka invitational Friday, finishing with a team score of 170. The Wildcats were led by Kaleb Salzman, who won medalist honors with a 38. They also provided two more top 10 finishers -- Cole Nesselrodt shot a 40 and Blake Clattterbuck finished at 43.
Coming in second place with a score of 176 was Grant Park. Mac Besse tied for second in individual scores with a 39.
Iroquois West's Kyle Pool led his team with a 39, also tying for second place in individual scores.
Wyatt Froehling produced Cissna Park's top score with a 43, which tied him for the ninth-best individual score.
Watseka produced two top-10 finishers in individual scores. Justin Moyer tied for fourth place with a 40, and Neil Rhoades tied for eighth with a 42.
McNamara 340,
St. Laurence 348,
Mt. Carmel 351,
De La Salle 488
The Irish managed to shoot a season low with a combined score of 340, and bested competition for a first-place finish at Kankakee Elks Country Club in St. Anne.
They were led by Anthony Gilbert, who finished with a 79. Kyle Dwyer and Lucas Kinstner each carded an 82, and Gavin Bisaillon ended with a 97.
GIRLS
Grant Park 200,
Tinley Park 254
Olivia McCormick led the way with a 40 and the Dragons moved to 16-0 on the season at Minne Monesse Golf Club in Grant Park.
Sydney Volkman added a 51 and Madison Gossett and Kaitlyn Johns finished at 53 and 56, respectively.