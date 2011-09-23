Sandbar closes Aroma boat launch

The unending sand load of the Kankakee River has effectively closed the Kankakee Valley Park District's boat launch on the north side of the river at Aroma Park.

Over the years, a sandbar has grown from the old dam area east of the railroad bridge in Aroma Park, all the way beyond the north boat launch, a couple blocks west of the Bridge Street.

"It's been too shallow all year for us to put in that boat dock," said Roy Collins, executive director of the Kankakee Valley Park District.

Earlier in the year, higher water prevented KVPD maintenance workers from getting into the area to remove a tree that has fallen into the channel, he said. Now, the tree is resting on and in the exposed sandbar. KVPD and Aroma Township workers plan to remove it this fall, he said.

The sandbar has been growing every year, extending farther downstream. This is the first year it has stood out of the water through the boat ramp area and beyond, said J.R. Black, river advocate and president of the Kankakee River Basin Partnership.

"When we were doing the river cleanup (last weekend) we tried to get boats up close enough to unload there, but we couldn't," he said.

"There's no way you can launch a boat there."

Bret Zeedyk, who was fishing downstream from the launch with his son, Seth, on Monday said the water is only about a foot deep and is "probably unusable except for flat-bottomed boats." He said he has seen the sand situation worsen in the area through the 11 years he has lived across the river.