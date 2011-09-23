High school golf: Boilermakers win at home

Home cooking served the Bradley-Bourbonnais boys team well on Thursday.

Ryan Ponton took medalist honors with a 1 over 37. Kyle Thorson, Mike Mateja, Zach Themer and Max DeYoung all tied for second place with 41 as the Boilermakers closed out a 160-166 victory over visiting Andrew at Manteno Golf Club.

"It's good to be back on our home course," said Boilermakers coach Bill Breeden.

Gibson City Melvin Sibley 186,

Cissna Park 191, Hoopeston 221

Cissna Park's moved to 8-10 in the triangular meet at the Hubbard Trail Country Club in Hoopeston. The Timberwolves' Nick Bauer tied with two GCMS players for medalist honors with a 46.

Rich Central 181, Kankakee 195

Kankakee's Andrew Doyle paced the Kays with a score of 45, and Jared Thompson carded a 48, but it wasn't enough as Rich Central outlasted Kankakee for the dual meet victory at Oak Springs Golf Club in St. Anne.

Girls

Grant Park 160, Beecher 174,

Watseka 186, Kankakee 222

Grant Park's Olivia McCormick performed at a high level once again carding a 31 on a par 29 for medalist honors as Grant Park won the quad meet at the Shamrock Golf Course in St. Anne. Pam Loitz chipped in with a 40 for Grant Park (15-0).

Watseka's Kate Mueller shot her way to a 40 to lead the Warriors, Elisabeth Rapacz led Beecher with a score of 41, and Delaney Orr carded a 46 to claim top honors for Kankakee.