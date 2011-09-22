High school golf: Nesselrodt leads Donovan at Shewami

Donovan's Cole Nesselrodt's score of 38 earned medalist honors in Donovan's victory at a triangular meet Wednesday at Shewami Country Club in Sheldon.

Donovan won with a score of 161. Momence finished second at 173, and Watseka was third at 214.

Donovan's Kaleb Salzman shot a 40, which tied him with Momence's Casey Lincoln for the second-best round of the day.

Justin Moyer shot a 43 to lead Watseka.

GCMS 182,

Iroquois West 193, LeRoy 219, Fisher 223

Gibson City won at Railside Golf Club in Gibson City. Iroquois West's Kyle Pool carded a 40 for medalist honors.

Donovan 168, Milford 184

Kaleb Salzman and Blake Clatterbuck both shot 41 to lead Donovan to the win Tuesday.

Girls

Grant Park 193,

Watseka 217,

Kankakee 240

Grant Park's Olivia McCormick continued her dominant season by shooting a 36 to earn medalist honors Wednesday at Shewami Country Club.

McCormick was far ahead of the rest of the field. Teammate Pam Loitz finished at 46 for the second-best score overall. Drew Grimes' score of 50 led Watseka. Kourtnee Thompson shot a 58 to top Kankakee.

The three teams meet again today at Shamrock Golf Club in St. Anne.

Andrew 204, BBCHS 235

Darby L'Ecuyer shot a season-best 56, but it was not quite enough for the Boilermakers at South Shore Golf Course in Momence. Brooke Benoit also shot a 56, and Abigail Butterfield finished at 60.

GCMS 175, LeRoy 189, Iroquois West 215, Fisher 279

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley improved its their record to 16-0 at Railside Golf Club in Gibson City. Lindsey Luehrsen led Iroquois West with a round of 50.

She was followed by Gwen Orr, who shot a 54, Jessie Eimen's 55 and Ashley Mueller's 69.