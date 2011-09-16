Kankakee County Speedway: Kenny Wallace to compete tonight

Racing is set to go 21-for-21 tonight at the Kankakee County Speedway. Without a rain-out all season, area drivers are putting in the longest season in recent history, but there is no let-up in the competition.

Tonight's agenda includes the Pepsi Twin 25s, two features for the Open Wheel Modified cars. To spice things up, NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace, who regularly drives a modified car, will compete.

"I've seen him race," said promoter Tom Smith, of Tinley Park. "I would think he's going to be in the top three. He's probably not as good as Ken Schrader, but he's fast."

Smith wouldn't comment on which local drivers will keep up with Wallace, but he did notice one performance in last Friday's feature.

"Did you see Jimmy Farris (of Odell) out there at the end of that race? He was just shredding the high groove. I think he passed five cars on the last lap and a half. My jaw dropped watching him.

"But he's not the only good one out there," Smith added. "We'll have a lot of guys giving Wallace a run."

The evening's schedule will also include Late Model, United Midwest Promoter Stock Car, Independent Modified and Sport Compact division competition. Racing is set to start at 7:30 p.m.

The season wraps up with the Court Street Ford-sponsored championship night Sept. 23.