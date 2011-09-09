Vintage Illinois Wine Festival at Matthiessen

An opportunity to combine a visit to the geologically and historically attractive Matthiessen State Park with sampling of Illinois' increasing wine production is coming Sept. 17 through 18.

Matthiessen will host the Vintage Illinois Wine Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 17 and noon to 5 Sept. 18.

Twenty-eight Illinois wineries will be participating.

The $15 entry fee will include seven tasting tickets if purchased online by midnight Thursday at www.vintageillinois.com. On-site, a $15 admission will get five tasting tickets. Additional tickets are $1.

Food and beverages will be sold; musical entertainment will be included.

Children are allowed in the festival area, but family-oriented activities are not planned.

Matthiessen State Park is 2.5 miles south of Starved Rock on Illinois Route 178, south of Utica.

~ The Daily Journal staff report