High School volleyball: Watseka pushes win total to 11

Watseka extended its season-opening winning streak to 11 games with a 25-10, 25-11 win over Hoopeston on Tuesday.

Jessica Allhands led the Warriors with 13 digs and seven kills, and Kat Grimes pitched in with 17 assists and three aces. Hayley Gray finished second on the team in kills with six. Kaity Johnson had three aces.

Watseka will look to extend its streak Thursday night at Momence.

Beecher 25-25-25, Central 27-21-20

Bri Bowler rallied Beecher (2-1) with 14 digs and five aces after the Bobcats surrendered the first set.

Savannah Soppet added nine digs, eight blocks and four kills. Katie Wilkoz led the team with 11 assists, and Amari Griffin picked up eight blocks.

Herscher 25-25, Dwight 23-21

Dwight hung tough against Interstate Eight rival Herscher, but the Tigers proved to be too much.

Aly Ferrari had 10 digs and five assists for the Trojans (1-2, 0-1), and Jamie Stanton picked up eight assists.

Dwight struggled with kills, however. The Trojans collected only nine in two sets.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 25-25,

Momence 22-11

Mary Green had seven service points, including four aces, but Momence (2-6) fell on the road.

Kathryn Graf had four kills, and Ashley Velazquez had four assists in the loss.

Wilmington 25-25, Reed-Custer 13-14

Alexis Zouganelis and Renee Enz each turned in impressive performances as Wilmington (6-3, 2-0) coasted to its second-straight Interstate Eight victory.

Zouganelis had 14 kills and 10 service points. Enz continued her strong start with 17 assists, 10 service points, five digs and five kills.

Donovan 25-25, Tri-Point 20-20

Only eight games into the 2011 campaign and Donovan (6-2) is only three wins away from equaling its 2010 win total after Tuesday's win.

Kelsey Taylor had 13 points and two aces while Kendra Marquis chipped in with seven digs. Alison Hamrick had six kills.

Emily Jehle helped Tri-Point's cause with six-straight service points in the second set.

Grace Baptist 25-15-25,

Decatur Christian 22-25-19

Kayla Finley had five assists and four kills to help Grace Baptist (6-3) get the win at home. Morgan Schaafsma had two blocks, four kills and seven digs, and Carrie Power had three kills and four digs for the victorious Crusaders. Brianna Wright had five assists and three kills.

Luther East 25-17-27, Trinity 17-25-25

Trinity saw an opportunity for its first victory fade away in heartbreaking fashion.

The Eagles (0-3) fell short down the stretch after Courtney Jensen (three kills) had to leave with an ankle injury. Coach Rebecca Greer said that the team had trouble adjusting to the low roof in Luther East's gym, but praised setters Hannah Irvin (seven assists) and Kiera Lawson (seven assists, six digs) for their effort.

Lisle 25-25, Coal City 8-17

The Coalers proved to be no match for a powerful Lisle squad in this Interstate 8 Conference matchup.

Coal City (1-6, 0-1) got 15 assists and six digs out of Kassie Aldridge as well as six kills apiece from Ashley Sisk (who also had five digs) and Emily Halladay, but were forced to play defensively against Lisle (9-0, 1-0). The "inability to control the ball cost us our chance to win," said coach Michael Lanoue.

Manteno 25-25, Peotone 14-22

Manteno (7-2, 1-0) got eight kills and three service aces from Jessica Dziaba. Meghan Daly contributed nine set assists and six digs. Kassi Kaack led her team with 13 digs.

Cissna Park 25-21-25,

Iroquois West 20-25-23

Cissna Park was led in scoring by Jennifer Lebeck with 12 points. Maria Wilkening contributed 23 assists. Hillary Hines killed 11 and Natalie Neukomm kept the ball in play with 11 digs.

Morgan Small tallied three aces for Iroquois West. Haley Pence had 12 kills. Karrie Heideman had 11 assists, and Courtney Conrad had eight.

St. Anne d. Gardner-S. Wilmington

Miranda Faletti and Becca Bernardy both led St. Anne with five service points each. Abby Horrie and Katie Gretz each contributed two aces.

GSW's record is now 0-5 overall and 0-2 in conference.

Joliet Central Tournament

Wilmington placed fourth overall in this past weekend's Joliet Central Tournament.

Coach Bethani Hincherick's squad won its first three matches. Wilmington defeated Simeon in straight sets (25-5, 25-7) and East Aurora in similar fashion (25-6, 25-12).

The Wildcats then defeated Bradley-Bourbonnais in three sets (18-25, 25-23, 25-22) before being beaten by Matea Valley (25-16, 25-16). Wilmington's tournament run ended with a defeat to Joliet Central (25-20, 25-16).

Wilmington's Alexis Zouganelis was named to the all-tournament team after accumulating 36 kills and three blocks.

Somonauk Tournament

Herscher used a 5-0 weekend to capture the championship at the Somonauk Tournament. The Tigers defeated Seneca in two sets in the title match. Herscher didn't drop a set in its five matches.