High School volleyball: McNamara gets All-City win in two sets (Michelle Gannon)

Kennedy Shutter is ready to put Bishop McNamara's disappointing 2010 season in her rearview mirror.

The Fightin' Irish's youth movement appears eager to help her.

Despite a close opening set, Bishop McNamara (4-4) dominated the second on its way to a 25-21, 25-16 All-City road victory over Kankakee on Tuesday.

"They've been working really hard," Shutter said. "The younger kids have stepped up and it's really starting to show now."

After struggling with passing at times early this season, the Irish didn't have much of a problem executing their offense against Kankakee (0-2). Bishop McNamara consistently completed crisp passes to set up assists.

Sophomore Kyisha Hunt and senior Jenn Ostrowski took advantage of their team's work.

The duo found holes in the Kankakee defense and picked up 17 combined kills for the match.

With Hunt picking up 10 of those kills, Bishop McNamara had plenty of assistance from its younger players.

"This was Bailey Porter's first game at libero, and she did a nice job passing," said McNamara coach Dan Drye.

"We have Corinne O'Connor in all the way around now, and we didn't earlier in the year. She passed great. She was probably our best passer on the night.

"She's really developed quickly into a good defensive player. She is very aggressive and isn't fazed by any situation. It's really helped our passing."

While the Fightin' Irish's youth movement flourished, Shutter did plenty to aid her team's cause. She contributed a team-high 18 assists.

While Bishop McNamara showcased its improved play, Kankakee didn't help its own cause.

The Kays committed nearly a dozen errors in the second set, including four near the start, that helped Bishop McNamara build an 11-4 lead.

Kankakee appears to have plenty of potential on paper -- especially with Division I prospect Stephenee Yancy at middle blocker -- but first-year coach Michelle Altes thinks she has to get her team to forget about mistakes more quickly.

"We have to work on, once we make an error, getting it out of heads," Altes said. "We played really hard during the first match and were right there point for point."

Bishop McNamara built up a 22-10 game two lead, before a service error ended the Irish's momentum. Yancy scored an ace, and Jhere Wills added a block and kill to help Kankakee creep within eight points.

But like much of the evening, Kankakee got in its own way. Match point came on a service error.

"We played really well as a team,"

said Bishop McNamara sophomore Taylor McCammon said. "We had our passes there. We'd get the set and then get the kill."