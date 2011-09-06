College women's soccer: Olivet ties No. 4 Hastings

Olivet Nazarene gave up a first-half goal to Hastings College but tied the score in the second half and held on for a 1-1 tie Monday.

Rachel Kilbry did the honors for the Tigers. She scored on a free kick from 30 yards to knot the score at the 53:20 mark of the second half.

Caitlyn Beans made three saves in the game, and allowed the Hastings goal. Wendy Espejel made two saves in 55 minutes in goal for the Tigers.

Hastings (1-1-1) was ranked fourth in the preseason NAIA poll. Olivet (2-1-1) was ranked 17th. The new poll will be released today.