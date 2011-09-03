Kankakee Speedway: No letting up

A long night of racing -- on land -- set the stage for what will be a special weekend of racing in Kankakee.

A rare Friday night of action for all five divisions was on the Kankakee County Speedway agenda. Many racing fans also braced for three more days of competition at the Power Boat Nationals on the Kankakee River.

In the Late Model class, Rusty Schlenk, of Oakshade, Ohio, showed why he is the new national leader in the United Midwest Promoters points competition. He soared to a feature win ahead of runner-up Richie Hedrick, of Urbana.

Meanwhile, last week's feature winner and former national point leader Ryan Unzicker, of El Paso, had to drop out with a flat tire. If fans were looking for a local driver to cheer, they needed to keep an eye on Jay Morris, of Pittwood, and Glen Thompson, of Buckingham. Morris ran a strong fourth and Thompson turned in a career-best fifth.

In the Open-Wheel Modifieds, Chad Osterhoff, of Kankakee, may have been inspired by the worsening health of his grandfather's racing partner, Don Hartman, of Kankakee. Osterhoff finally avoided bad luck and breakdowns and won his first feature. Hartman is a former driver, flagman, photographer and car owner.

Kevin Hastings, of Kankakee, enjoyed another good night with a second-place finish and Nick Allen, of Wheatfield, Ind., battled from the back of the pack to finish third.

The UMP Stock Car Division may have provided the night's most talked about action, as the feature came down to a five-lap, three-wide battle for first in a $1,000-to-the-winner 20-lapper.

Lee J. Hall, of Oxford, Ind., led most of the way against national points contender Nate Zimmer, of Mattoon, and Andrew Funk, of Dwight. As the checkered flag flew, it was Funk who came out of nowhere to use his patented last-lap high-side charge and win by a matter of inches.

The Sport Compact wars included one of the season's wildest wrecks when Kyle Miner, of Chebanse, lost control on the front stretch. His car rolled violently -- an estimated six revolutions -- before it landed on its wheels. He quickly gestured to track personnel and fans that he was OK, but the battered, twisted car will probably be retired.

The feature was a special 20-lapper for the four-cylinder cars. Like the UMP Stock Cars, it came down to the final lap. Matt Meier, of Lexington, made a late charge and grabbed the lead from Dave Polak Jr., of Tinley Park. But Polak came back on the final turn and earned the big payday.

The Independent Modifieds helped fans get their blood pressure back under control. Chris Arihood, of Rensellear, Ind., grabbed the early lead and had no trouble cruising to his first feature win.

The racing season winds down with: a Sept. 9 program that features midget racers; a Sept. 16 show that will feature NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace; and the Sept. 23 show that concludes the points championship chase for the season.