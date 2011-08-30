High School boys' soccer: Herscher topples Streator

Streator was undefeated entering Monday's matchup with Herscher.

Herscher made sure the Bulldogs didn't end the day that way.

Sparked by two goals from senior Jared Devine, the Tigers picked up a 3-1 win on the road.

Both of Devine's goals came in the first half to help the Tigers go up 2-1 at intermission.

Sophomore Mitchell Schwarzkopf added an insurance goal in the second for Herscher (3-2).

Senior Cody Reynolds assisted on all three goals for the Tigers. Herscher's Braden Muhlstadt made 10 saves against Streator (4-1).

Herscher plays today at Wilmington.

Central 2, Iroquois West 1

Central beat Iroquois West 2-1 Monday in Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament play.

Central's Tim Shields put his team up 1-0 after one half, and Jose Munoz extended the lead to 2-0 in the second before Iroquois West's Frankie Vega got one back.

Central goalkeeper Tyler Bailey had seven saves. Central travels to St. Thomas More to continue tournament play today.

Grant Park 5, Wilmington 2

Grant Park roared back to get the home win.

Down 1-0 at halftime, Grant Park used three goals from Ryan Dandurand and two from Brenden Coletti to take out Wilmington.

The Wildcats got goals from Landon Swearengen and Eric Runions, who assisted on Swearengen's score.

~The Daily Journal

staff reports