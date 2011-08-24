High School volleyball: Barton leads Reed-Custer

Reed-Custer started its season off with a win at home. Marian Barton ignited a spark under the team with her timely kills that guided the Comets past Gardner-South Wilmington during the three-set match.

The Comets also had help from Katily Wilkey, who had five aces in the second game, to rally the team.

The first set went to Gardner-South Wilmington 25-23 but Reed-Custer recovered and won the following sets 25-9, 25-17.

Gardner-South Wilmington's Abby Horrie had a fine opener. She recorded seven service points, four aces, three blocks, two digs and an assist.

Timberwolf Tip-Off

Donovan defeated Milford 26-24, 25-17 at the Timberwolf Tip-Off on Tuesday. Each team went 1-1 on the day.

Milford won against Momence 25-18, 25-20. Fisher defeated Donovan 20-25, 25-8, 15-12, and beat Momence 25-15, 25-20.

On Monday, tournament host Cissna Park received 10 kills from Jessica Flinkman in a 25-19, 25-18 win over Armstrong-Potomac.

Hillary Hines added seven digs, and Gabby Jennings had 10 points to round off a strong team effort for the Timberwolves.

