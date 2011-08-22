Harness Racing: 5 more weekend wins for Beecher's Miller

The weather might have cooled off a bit over the weekend, but Beecher driver Marcus Miller didn't. The 22-year-old continued to sizzle on the racetrack and is quickly moving up the ladder in this season's national driver standings.

Miller posted five more winning drives on Saturday at Balmoral Park to pad his lead at the Crete track and has 313 victories for 2011, good for 11th place in all of North America. Horses Miller has driven this year are closing in on $1.4 million in purse earnings and there's a third of the season yet to go and most of the lucrative local stakes still to be raced.

Miller steered the Beecher-owned-and-trained pacer Fool's Gold to an impressive 1:494/5 winning mile in Saturday's $17,000 Invitational. The 4-5 favorite was almost two lengths better than the fast-closing runner-up Well To Do Guru in the tenth race feature.

"The horse raced totally super," said Miller. "To race first over like he did and still come home a last quarter in :26 and 2/5 is pretty impressive."

(First-over is when a horse races on the outside of the field and does so without getting covered up by another horse.)

Soon after the start, Miller ducked the Fool's Gold ($3.80) into fifth place in the seven-horse field and waited until first Omaha Survivor and then Perrito Caliente took turns taking the field to a :273/5 first quarter and a :553/5 half. Miller then took his 4-year-old pacer out after the leaders, getting command in the last turn and drawing off in the stretch.

Owned by the Brandy Pinske Stable and Cynthia Kay Willis, both of Beecher, it was the Fool's Gold's fifth win in six season starts and a career fastest.

Even though Fool's Gold was making his first start of the year in Illinois, Miller was very familiar with the Willis trainee.

"I drove him for Nelson twice in Balmoral, winning qualifying races earlier in the year, and he was he was absolutely stellar in both," Miller said. "Also, I've been watching him compete in Indiana, and those 50 and 51 miles he paced there are huge. They don't go as fast in Indiana as they do at Balmoral, which is a faster racetrack."

Miller also won Saturday with Ima A Nice Sky (5.40), Very Expensive ($5.40), Jackson Berlow ($4) and Popperosa ($11.20).

Ice Scraper ($23.60) went 3 for 3 in The Big Dog Series for freshman pacing colts, taking the seventh race $8,725 final by 3-plus lengths with Bob Smolin of Bourbonnais in 1:5325, knocking almost 3 seconds off his previous best winning mile.

Smolin completed a sweep of the freshman series by guiding the 42-1 longshot Financial Effort to a surprise 1:5445 victory in Sunday's Pacific Final for fillies. It was the maiden triumph for the Lloyd Daulton trained youngster who lit up the sixth race tote board with her $87.20 winning mutuel.

~ Mike Paradise