Frontier League: Slammers outlast Beach Bums

Reid Chenworth hit his first professional home run that turned out to be the difference as the Joliet Slammers held on for dear life to defeat the Traverse City Beach Bums 7-5 Sunday.

Chenworth's home run came in the eighth inning and gave the Slammers a seemingly insurmountable 7-1 lead.

The Slammers (50-34) never trailed in the contest as they scored two runs in the first inning.

Joliet starter Jake Renshaw (11-4) shut down Traverse City. He pitched five innings, scattering four hits, surrendering the lone run, walking three and striking out four to earn his league-best 11th win of the season.

Joliet gets today off before welcoming another division rival, the second-place Lake Erie Crushers, to town on Tuesday

Joliet 5, Traverse City 3 (Sat.)

Kyle Maunus hit a two run home run to put the Slammers ahead for good and Ryan Quigley earned his Frontier League record-tying 26th save Saturday night.

~ The Daily Journal staff reports