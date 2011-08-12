Training camp: No tight end turmoil

At 6 feet 7 inches tall and more than 265 pounds, Kellen Davis is a big target. This year, he'll be a bigger part of the offense, too.

After catching just three passes in 18 games last year, the Bears' tight end continued his strong preseason showing at training camp practice on Thursday, the final workout at Olivet Nazarene University before Saturday's first preseason game against Buffalo at Soldier Field.

While offseason moves created more competition at many positions, Davis walked a paved road to a more prominent role.

Greg Olsen was traded, Brandon Manumaleuna was released, and Matt Spaeth was brought in from Pittsburgh to take over much of the blocking responsibility.

That left Davis, 25, as Jay Cutler's top tight end target, but it's not to say he hasn't earned it.

He's played in all 50 games in three seasons and fought for time with guys like Olsen and veteran Desmond Clark.

This summer, the sure-handed Davis has caught nearly everything Cutler has thrown his way.

"We're getting along really well," Davis said of his quarterback. "He's correcting me on my routes, and he's throwing the ball real well, making it really easy for me to make some plays."

Consider July 28 Davis' lucky day: Two days before the first training camp practice, Olsen, the starter, was traded to Carolina for a future draft pick.

The same afternoon, Manumaleuna, a player handpicked by offensive coordinator Mike Martz the previous season, failed his physical and was waived.

That vaulted Davis to the No. 1 tight end.

"It was a crazy day for me," Davis said with a smile. "But, obviously, I'm excited for the opportunity, and I think I can really help the football team. I'm really looking forward to it."

Clark, who re-signed for a ninth season in Chicago, sees Davis' potential.

"He's been playing like he's been there for a long time," Clark said.

"He's been reliable, and he's been making a lot of plays in the red zone, which, for a 6-7 tight end, that's going to be expected. I think he's really stepped up his game, took on that role, accepted it, and he's running with it."

Two of Davis' three catches last year came in the Bears' playoff win over Seattle. One was a touchdown. Perhaps that started some momentum.

Still, Davis is reluctant to set any kind of personal goals. He has just 12 career receptions, after all. But it looks like that number is about to get bigger.

But he's not counting.

"I just want to go out and make plays," he said.

Knox denies trade talk

Wide receiver Johnny Knox denied a Chicago media report suggesting he would push for a trade if he's not named a starter before the regular season.

"I'm a Bear, and I want to stay a Bear," Knox said. "I got drafted here, and I want to finish here. I do not want to be traded."

Knox, the Bears' top receiver last year, has fallen behind newcomer Roy Williams on the team's depth chart, which was released this week. On Thursday, he played a limited number of snaps with the first-team offense.

Knox, in the same interview, also said he wasn't surprised that a report like that was published.

"(People) have been going around saying I've been frustrated and stuff like that. So, I saw it coming sometime."

Head coach Lovie Smith also responded to the report.

"Johnny is a big part of what we're going to do," he said. "You guys are making a story out of that. That's no story. We have a starting rotation; we have to put out a depth chart. We brought Roy Williams in here, and Roy's a good football player. All guys will get reps and prove where they belong.

"Whether they're going to dress on game days, where they're going to be in the starting lineup ... it's that way for Johnny and everyone else.

"You have to start off somewhere. It's not more than that. We're a little early to start running someone out of town."

Charles the great

Thursday's star on defense was cornerback Charles Tillman, who picked off multiple passes from Bears quarterbacks during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

On one interception of Caleb Hanie, he ran 100 yards to the other end zone -- even though no one was chasing him.

Tillman believes the secondary is improving. The eight-year veteran didn't exclude himself and credited the team's starting wide receivers.

"I think Devin (Hester) and Roy (Williams) give me a run for my money," he said.

"Those guys ... I think we got the best in the business. Going against them every day, every down, I think they're making me better."

Quick hits

Smith said he doesn't expect the starters to play more than usual in Saturday's preseason game. That means players like Cutler and Brian Urlacher are likely to play a couple series, at most. ... When asked if running back Matt Forte, who wants a contract extension, would play on Saturday, Smith said, "I expect all the guys to be ready to play." ... Defensive tackle Anthony Adams missed another practice with a leg injury, and receiver Sam Hurd sat out with an ankle injury. Linebacker J.T. Thomas also left practice early.