Semipro football: Chargers prepare for 'biggest game of the year'

Having cruised through the early part of its inaugural season, in which they dismantled their first four opponents, the Kankakee County Chargers almost met their match on July 9.

The Chargers traveled to Chicago in a matchup with the Illinois Wildcats and narrowly escaped with a 14-6 victory, winning in a style they had been previously unfamiliar with.

"Our defense really saved us this time around," Chargers head coach Josh Lindstrom said in an interview in July.

Jalon Banks made a game-saving interception in the closing seconds of the two teams first meeting, and left the Chargers slightly humbled.

"That was our biggest test of the season, and we still have to play them again," Lindstrom said.

That rematch takes place at 3 p.m. Saturday at Theodis E. Pace Field in Kankakee, and may have a larger bearing on the future of the Chargers' season.

"If we can pull this one out, and finish out strong against the Chi-Town Blaze next week, we're the No. 1 seed in the playoffs," Lindstrom said. "We're planning on running a few trick plays this time around and utilizing more screen plays in order to get some more points on the scoreboard."

~ Joe Alberico