Mad Cow Lisa recovers to win 3rd straight

By Mike Paradise

Special to The Daily Journal

Nicely handled by John Roberts, of Grant Park, Mad Cow Lisa established herself as the trotter to beat in the Champion On Ice Series by extending her winning streak to three in a row Wednesday at Balmoral Park.

The betting public hammered Mad Cow Lisa down to overwhelming 1-9 odds and they weren't disappointed. Roberts gave the 5-year-old mare a winning pocket trip in a 11/4-length victory in 1 minute, 59 second for Michigan owner, breeder and trainer Marshall Makin.

Roberts took Mad Cow Lisa ($2.20) to the lead but was content to surrender it to Touch of Grace (Leroy Miller) on the backside. Roberts stayed right behind the second choice in the wagering until the three-quarter mile pole. The driver than pulled Mad Cow Lisa outside for the stretch drive. She trotted on by, winning for the third consecutive time since the 31-year-old took over her driving chores.

Touch Of Class was second by three more lengths over Powerfull Patrick.

Todd Warren made a successful return to the local scene by driving Earthquake Ernie to a convincing 1:584/5 winning mile in the first division of the opening leg of the series for trainer Gerry Hansen, of Monee.

The 46-year-old Warren, who left the Chicago circuit earlier in the year and competed in Ontario, Canada, had the 8-5 favorite near the back of the pack at the quarter-mile pole but on the front-end before into the final turn. From there Earthquake Ernie ($5.40) pulled away for his maiden victory for Willow Springs owner Michael Tortoriello.

Degeneration X was beaten by more than five lengths in second. It was two more lengths back to the third-place finisher M A Sarah.