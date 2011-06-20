Semi-pro Football: Chargers move to 3-0

The Kankakee County Chargers continued their fast start with a 26-2 road victory over the Cook County Grizzlies on Saturday.

In its first season, Kankakee is now 3-0 and have outscored opponents 94-2 in that span.

The Chargers opened up an early 6-0 lead when Justin Covington found James Pierce deep for a 65-yard touchdown reception.

Offensively, the Chargers struggled outside of that quick strike, but a pair of defensive touchdowns by Pierce and Keenan Love put their team comfortably out in front.

Kankakee added another touchdown when Cook County botched a punt and the Chargers fell on the loose ball in the Grizzlies' end zone.

Kankakee head coach Josh Lindstrom said that his team can still improve offensively, but is thrilled to the start that the Chargers have gotten off to.

"I never could have expected to do this to the first three teams," Lindstrom said.

~ Kyle Nabors