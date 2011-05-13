Tonight at the Kankakee County Speedway

<strong>Racing:</strong> Starts at 7:30 tonight.

<strong>Something Special:</strong> All drivers are invited to come out to the grandstands to sign autographs during the show.

<strong>"New" Traditions:</strong> Local drivers' team T-shirts are on sale at the main souvenir trailer. Also, featuring-winning cars are on display at the gate as fans exit, and drivers will sign autographs and answer questions there.

<strong>Next Week:</strong> A $2,000 first-place prize for the winner of the Late Model's 40-lap feature; Armed Forces Night; No Independent Modified Division racing.