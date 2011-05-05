High school softball: Wilmington outlasts Dwight

Wilmington and Dwight would not score until the sixth but still scored a lot of runs in a 7-4 Wilmington victory Wednesday.

Dwight's Erin Gaston and Wilmington's Paula Tupper allowed no runs through the first five innings of the game.

"We proved our mettle today and came up with some key hits," said Wilmington coach Jack Skole.

Wilmington scored on a couple of clutch plays, including a Kerri Morre two-run double and an Erin Murphy two-strike bunt in the late innings.

Wilmington improved to 12-5. Dwight fell to 15-6.

<strong>Kankakee 7, Crete-Monee 3</strong>

Kankakee's Brandi Coy earned her 12th win of the season, and struck out nine.

Kylie Johnson stole two bases and drove in a run to help the Kays past their Southland Conference foe.

Kankakee took control of the conference with the win and has an 8-0 league mark.

<strong>Reed-Custer 8, Herscher 7</strong>

Reed-Custer gave up just one big inning, but controlled the others to win its sixth game of the year.

Herscher's Lauren Ratliff hit a home run and drove in three runs but it wasn't enough for the Tigers, who committed five errors in the game.

"We have to keep putting the ball in play and play stronger defense," said Reed-Custer coach Denny Pommier.

Morgan Luckey drove in four runs for Reed-Custer.

<strong>Ottawa 14, Coal City 2</strong>

The Coalers gave up one run in each of the first three innings before the floodgates opened and Coal City pitching allowed 11 runs in the last three.

"Ottawa hit the ball well today," said Coalers coach Allan Wills. "We left at least two runners on every inning."

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 6, Donovan 2</strong>

Abby Horrie allowed three hits and struck out 10 to earn her third in a River Valley Conference showdown. Horrie also went 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored.

<strong>Central 14, Tri-Point 13</strong>

Central outpaced Tri-Point to get the Sangamon Valley Conference home win.

Trisha Faulkner had a big day for Central (10-11). She finished with three runs scored, three doubles, a triple and three RBIs.

Kymber Nakaerts and Rachel Quick both had two RBIs.

Nakaerts also earned the win in relief. She held the Chargers to two runs after they scored 11 through three innings.