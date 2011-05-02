College baseball: Solid weekend for KCC

It was a profitable weekend for Kankakee Community College, winning three of its four game this weekend.

On Sunday, the Cavaliers split a doubleheader with Highland in Freeport. The Cavs won the opener 12-0 and blasted their hosts 16-2 in six innings in game two.

Phillip Wheeler (6-2) allowed two hits in the first game to earn the win. He fanned six. Brennen Stephens (3-1) stuck out seven in game two, allowing five hits and two earned runs.

Mitchell Bonds had two hits, including a triple and two RBIs while Neil DeCook had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice in game one. Andy Roen added a home run for KCC (32-15).

Mike Rainbolt had three hits and four RBIs in the second game. Ryan Sabalaskey scored three runs with a pair of hits. Jory Koehler also knocked in two runs.

On Saturday, KCC split with host Kishwaukee, winning the first game 6-4 and losing the opener 5-4.

Cody Hafeli (7-2) went the distance to pick to the win. Rainbolt had two hits and two runs scored.

Roen had two hits in the second game in support of losing pitcher Drew Watts (5-2).

KCC plays at Triton today as its starts the last week of the regular season.