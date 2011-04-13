College Softball: Olivet salvages a split

Olivet Nazarene rebounded to split a home doubleheader against Calumet-St. Joseph on Tuesday.

The Tigers (36-8, 8-2 CCAC) fell 11-8 in the first game but earned a 7-5 win in game two.

In the opener, Olivet Nazarene rallied with two runs to tie the game at seven and force extra innings. Calumet scored four runs in the eight to grab the win.

Katie Hannagan took the loss for the Tigers.

In game two Molly Anderson had two RBIs in Olivet Nazarene's win. The Tigers led 7-2 after six and hung on.

Jordan Reynolds, Nora Duffy, Cheryl Sendzik and Lauren Johnson contributed an RBI each. Kelly Blucker (11-3) earned the win. She gave up four earned runs.