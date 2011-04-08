Sky Watch: Find dark skies for stargazing

<em><strong>Published in The Daily Journal print edition April 1, 2011</strong></em>

Now that there's warmer weather ahead, we can start thinking about venturing back outdoors for some serious stargazing.

With that in mind, this is a good time of year to go over a list of some of the essentials for a successful evening under the stars.

<strong>Clear skies</strong>

Clear skies for nighttime viewing is obviously essential and certainly outside the stargazer's control.

Always check the weather before you set out. An excellent tool for forecasting what the cloud cover will be is the Bradley Clear Sky chart found on the Kankakee Area Stargazers website, www.kasg.org.

<strong>Viewing site</strong>

A good site for stargazing includes both dark skies and an unobstructed view of the sky.

Light pollution from urban areas can dim the view of many objects in the sky. A telescope often magnifies the effect of light pollution.

For truly dark skies, you'll need to get out of town and away from light pollution. A spot that I often use with my astronomy class is the Davis Creek Annex at the Kankakee River State Park.

The park, however, closes at sunset, so if you plan to observe there, you will need permission from park officials. Details can be found at the park website: http://dnr.state.il.us/ lands/landmgt/parks/r2/kankakee.htm.

Another idea, if you live in town, is to find friends who have property in the country. Plan a night of observing, and ask the neighbors ahead of time if they could turn off any exterior lights for the evening. The darker the skies, the better the viewing.

For darker skies, avoid nights nearest the full moon. Nights around the new moon are best.

<strong>Join groups</strong>

Finally, check the Kankakee Area Stargazers website for their scheduled observing nights. You may have to drive a bit farther, but what you'll gain in dark skies and friendly stargazers willing to share the view and their knowledge will make it well worth it.

On April 8 the Stargazers are hosting an observing night in Homer Glen at Trantina Farm. Check out their website for more information.

<strong>Equipment</strong>

Choosing the right telescope could merit a column all its own, so for now let's assume you have a telescope you'll be using to observe.

An important thing to remember about a new telescope is that it's important to be familiar with its use before heading out into a dark field to find sky objects.

Practice with it in your own backyard in broad daylight. Learn how to sight, align, and focus on distant objects during the day. This will make it much easier to use when you have it out at night.

Take your telescope out early and let it sit for a while as the sun sets. This will allow the temperature of the telescope to stabilize. Carrying a telescope from a warm building out into the cool night and trying to observe immediately makes for poor images.

Finally, remember to dress for the weather and the lower temperatures after dark. Don't forget to bring a guide book or star map to help find you way across the night sky.