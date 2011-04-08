High School Baseball: McNamara dominating Catholic League foes

The Chicago Catholic League typically proves to be perilous for the Bishop McNamara baseball team.

But that hasn't been the case so far. The Fightin' Irish picked up their second-straight blowout league win with a 15-0 victory over Seton Academy on Thursday.

Maurice Shoemaker slugged a three-run homer during his 2 for 4 day and added two stolen bases.

Zack Duffield pitched five innings for the McNamara (6-2. 2-0).

Watseka 15, Iroquois West 1

Watseka avenged a loss to Iroquois West on Wednesday, trampling the visiting Raiders in a Sangamon Valley Conference matchup.

The Warrior bats got started early with a lead-off home run by Todd Lyznicki. He finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Austin Blair went 2 for 2 for the Warriors with four RBIs, and Brock Myers also went 2 for 3 with a triple.

Watseka also got a stellar effort from Westin Freehill, who allowed just one run on two hits.

Iroquois West's run came on a solo home run from Eric Dieken.

Homewood-Flossmoor 5,

Bradley-Bourbonnais 1

Defense betrayed the Boilermakers as they committed four errors in the loss to Homewood-Flossmoor.

Starter Nick Pippin took the loss, surrendering four runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out two and walking one in four innings. Logan LaRocque relieved Pippin and allowed one run on one hit in two innings of work.

The Boilers managed just four hits.

Wilmington 6, Momence 5

Momence jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but Wilmington fought back for a win in five innings. Weather shortened the contest.

Wildcats (2-2) starter Trae Berndt went all five innings, surrendering five runs (four earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out two.

Wilmington completed its comeback with two runs in the fourth and another three in the fifth inning. Steve Liaromatis drilled a two-run homer, and Kyle Van Duyne went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

For Momence (5-5), starter Chris Shudick was charged with six runs (three earned) on nine hits and one walk.

Tyler Cantwell went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI. Mike Merrill added a two-run single.

Kankakee 5, Rich East 4

The Kays dropped a tough one in Southland Conference play.

Ken DeCook (2-1) took the hard-luck loss, allowing just one earned run on two hits with nine strikeouts. Cody Netzel slugged a home run and drove in two runs.

Illinois Lutheran 9, Beecher 5

The Bobcats fell back to .500 with a road loss to Illinois Lutheran. The game was called after six innings due to darkness.

Starter Brad Wilson took the loss after surrendering five runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks. The Bobcats (3-3) committed three errors, which led to six unearned runs.

Tyler Cloutier enjoyed a 2-for-3 afternoon with a pair of RBIs. Giovanni Schiavone added a 3-for-4 performance, while Kelvin Redus went 2 for 3 with a triple.

Peotone 13, Seneca 4

Kyle Bataoel had a big day for the Blue Devils (6-3, 1-0) both on the mound and at the plate.

Bataoel pitched a complete game and also helped himself out with two home runs, a double and six RBIs.

Matt Harper also contributed a double and a home run of his own.