High School Girls' Soccer: Beecher edges McNamara

Beecher claimed another victory with a 1-0 win over Bishop McNamara on Friday.

Sydney Strick's first-half goal off an assist from Stephanie Hall was the only goal the Bobcats needed.

"The defense was key," Beecher coach Dawn Compton said. "It helped control the momentum for the offense."

Roxanne Milan registered four saves to record the shutout. Beecher improved its record to 3-1.

Peotone 11, Evergreen Park 0

It was another blowout for Peotone on a windy day against visiting Evergreen Park.

The Blue Devils finished the first half with eight goals and cruised the rest of the way.

Kayla Paeth and Jordan Rossi scored two goals each, and Bekah Rodgers had four assists to push Peotone's record to 2-0.