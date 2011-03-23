High School Baseball: Herscher survives Bradley in cold conditions

HERSCHER -- Simply outlasting an opponent isn't ideal.

But the Herscher baseball team will deal with it after surviving a brutally cold afternoon and Bradley-Bourbonnais 8-6 on Tuesday.

Neither team could say it put its best foot forward in the nonconference clash. The defenses combined for nine errors, and the paired pitching staffs issued 14 walks and hit three batters.

"We'll take it," Herscher coach Eric Regez said. "We manufactured runs well. I thought we put some pressure on them early and were able to score some runs."

After Bradley (2-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead, primarily on Herscher miscues, the Boilermakers' defense wilted and couldn't protect the lead.

A walk and two errors set the stage for a string of hits for the Tigers (3-0). With the addition of a series of wild pitches and passed balls, Herscher plated four runs despite using only one of its four hits in the inning, a Luke Stetson single, to score one run.

"They gave us two runs to start the game, and we gave them four runs right back," Bradley coach Kevin Arthur said. "That's not acceptable."

Herscher added two more runs in the second and seemed to have enough run support for starter Justin Wolter, whose pitching line was far from spotless. Wolter allowed at least one Boilermaker to reach base in each of the five innings he worked. When two Bradley-Bourbonnais runners reached base with one out in the fifth, Wolter was replaced by Kenny Hertz.

Hertz wiggled out of trouble in that inning and allowed a run in the sixth and two unearned runs in the seventh. He gave way to Jordan Ruckman, who slammed the door with the tying run on second base by striking out Boilermakers' clean-up hitter Jason Hines.

"Hertz came in and did a nice job for us there, made me look smart," Regez said.

An inability to come up with a big hit thwarted the Boilermakers all game long.

"We certainly had a lot of opportunities to score runs later in the game, and we didn't do anything with those chances," Arthur said. "But we'll be back at it again tomorrow, and we'll start working at those things that gave us trouble today."

Herscher finished with nine hits, but just three after the second inning. Bradley-Bourbonnais pitcher Colin McDaniels did an excellent job in relief before departing after a line shot off the bat of Stetson ricocheted off his foot.

Stetson led the Herscher offense with three hits, and Tyler Evans added two singles to the cause.

Paddy Rooney and Eric Dunbar had two hits each for Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Of the 16 hits in the game, none went for extra bases.