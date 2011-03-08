College baseball: KCC blasts Shawnee

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- Kankakee Community College showed no superstition Monday. It defeated Shawnee 13-0 in a seven-inning mercy-rule victory.

KCC (3-2) scored in every inning and hammered out 15 hits in the game. Rob Wendt and Zach Domin each collected three hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

Mike Rainbolt had a pair of hits and two RBIs and Cameron Mandel had two hits, with a double and drove in one run. Neil DeCook knocked in two runs.

Phillip Wheeler was the beneficiary of the offensive fireworks.

Wheeler (1-0) allowed two hits while striking out six and walking just one.

"We swung the bats well, and Phillip did a great job," KCC coach Todd Post said.

KCC was scheduled to play Shawnee again today at 9 a.m.

~ Staff report