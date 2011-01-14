Girls' basketball: Bloom proves too much for Kankakee

Bloom 37, Kankakee 24

Kankakee was held to just nine points in the first half and fell 37-24 to visiting Bloom.

Despite the Southland Conference loss, Martha Burse led Kankakee (6-13, 0-6) with 12 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and five blocks. Jhane King contributed six points.

CPCI 45, Watseka 37

After fighting back from a 10-1 deficit to start the game, Watseka tied the score at 37-all with 45 seconds to play against its Sangamon Valley Conference foe. From that point, the Timberwolves (11-8, 4-1) went on an 8-0 run to close the game.

CPCI's Taylor Redeker led all scorers with 18 points. Teammate Jenna Heideman added 10 points, and Katie Schade added nine.

Watseka (6-13, 1-5) was led in scoring by freshman Devin Curry, who tallied 17 points. Trisha Martin scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Allison Kaper led the Warriors with nine rebounds.

"Our inexperience and youth definitely showed, giving up eight points in the last 45 seconds," Watseka coach Rebecca Swigert said.

Beecher 58,

Gardner-SW 37

BEECHER -- Beecher stayed undefeated in the River Valley Conference.

Amari Griffin led Beecher (14-5, 6-0) with 29 points. She also provided 11 rebounds and six assists. Paige Wehling scored 14 points, including four treys, and contributed four assists.

Katie Gretz scored 11 points for the GSW (9-12, 4-3). Chelsea Schultz contributed 10 points.

St. Anne 54, Donovan 24

DONOVAN -- The Cardinals kept a clean slate in the RVC.

Sarah Mowrey led St. Anne (11-7, 5-0) with 17 points. Laquilla Linebarger provided 10.

Rebecca Owens had 10 points for Donovan (2-13, 1-5).

St. Thomas More 42,

Iroquois West 33

CHAMPAIGN -- The Raiders' Jen Cox had a solid game with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists (all team-highs) but Iroquois West (12-10, 3-3 Sangamon Valley) struggled at the free-throw line in a loss to the Sabers.

IW connected on just nine of its 24 free-throw attempts and committed 31 turnovers.

"We had every opportunity to win the game. We couldn't connect on the offensive end of the floor, Raiders coach Kristy Arie said.

St. Joseph-Ogden 45,

Tri-Point 21

CULLOM -- Only four Chargers (3-12, 1-5) found the scoring column in the Sangamon Valley loss.

Brooke Shelby and Rachel Kerrins each tallied six points, and Sabrina Wallrich grabbed 11 rebounds.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35, Central 31

PAXTON -- Central led by three points after three periods but was outscored 15-8 in the final frame to take the tough-luck Sangamon Valley road loss.

Lexi Podowicz and Alyssa Kolberg paced the Comets (6-14, 1-4) with eight points apiece.

"We've got to learn how to finish games that we have an opportunity to win," Central coach Henry Hines said.

Interstate Eight

Tournament

Herscher 54, Manteno 31

HERSCHER -- Emily McKenna led the fifth-seeded Tigers to the opening-game victory with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Alyssa Cordes hit three 3-pointers for nine points, and Amber Cordes finished with eight points for Herscher (14-5).

"We started out slow, but with five minutes left in the first half, we turned up the intensity," Tigers coach John Engelman said.

Meghan Daly, Haylee Beck and Natalie Hatalla led Manteno (4-14) with six points apiece.

Herscher meets up with fourth-seeded Seneca at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Wilmington 36,

Dwight 31

DWIGHT -- Ninth-seeded Wilmington earned an upset road win.

Ashley Strong led Wilmington's offense with 13 points.

Erin Murphy and Liz Alberico provided six points each. Jackie Goulding finished with eight rebounds for the Wildcats (6-11).

Dwight outrebounded Wilmington 31-18. Lindie McCarthy scored 10 points for Dwight (6-12). Claire Elsey added seven points.

"We got down early," Dwight coach Jeff Froelich said. "Our shooting woes continue."

Wilmington moves on in the winners' bracket and plays top-seeded Westmont Saturday at 7 p.m.

Dwight matches up with Manteno in the losers' bracket at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Coal City 53, Plano 47

COAL CITY -- Brittany Halliday scored 17 points and had four rebounds with four assists to lead the Coalers to a first-round victory.

Rachel Halloran added nine points for Coal City (10-11).

The seventh-seeded Coalers play second-seeded Peotone at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Sandwich 31,

Reed-Custer 28

SANDWICH -- The Comets had trouble with sixth-seeded Sandwich.

Emily Christian led the Reed-Custer (4-16) offense with eight points. Her teammate Brittany Mikel provided six points.

The Comets will play Plano at noon Saturday.

All second-round Interstate Eight Conference Tournament games will be played at Reed-Custer.