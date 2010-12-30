Kankakee Holiday Tournament: Milwaukee South takes 3A/4A title

Trailing in the waning seconds of regulation, Milwaukee South found a way to tie the game at the buzzer and then went on to beat Carver 46-44 for the 3A/4A title.

"If we play this game 10 times, it goes 5-5, no doubt about it," South coach Ty Moseler said.

Michael Burgins' bucket put Carver up 38-33 with 53 seconds left in regulation.

Matt Mire cut into the lead for South. He hit one of his five 3-pointers to trim Carver's lead to 38-36.

The final seconds of regulation went a little goofy. Carver missed a free throw, but got the offensive rebound and called timeout.

At 8.9 seconds, South appeared to force a five-second call. Carver coach Jonnail Evans pleaded that he had called timeout. The officials huddled and allowed it.

Carver got the ball to star DeShawn Delaney, who was fouled. He missed the shot, and South's Mire grabbed the rebound, but stumbled. The ball went to Carver, but South's Jhiante Ellis swiped the ball and made a layup as the buzzer sounded.

South held on in OT. Tournament MVP Mire scored 22 points, including 10 in the third period when the Cardinals rallied from an anemic 14-point first half.

Carver was done in by free-throw shooting. The Challengers shot 4 of 15 and were 1-for-10 effort in the fourth quarter and OT.

"Free throws killed us," Evans said. "Four out of 15 isn't good enough to win many games."