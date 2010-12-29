Boys' basketball: Dwight perfect at Hawk Classic

FAIRBURY -- Dwight stayed unbeaten in the Hawk Classic, defeating Flanagan-Cornell 58-35 Tuesday. Iroquois West and Tri-Point weren't as lucky. Iroquois West lost 49-45 to Lexington. Tri-Point dropped a 56-53 decision to Eureka.

Dwight cruised to the win, jumping out to a 40-7 halftime lead. Jens Kennedy led the Trojans (9-1) with 12 point and 13 rebounds.

Iroquois West came out of the gate slowly, and it cost the Raiders a loss to previously winless Lexington.

Iroquois West (7-3) fell behind the Minutemen (1-10) 12-6 after one period but fought back to tie the game at halftime. Lexington outscored the Raiders in the third period and hung on for the win.

Ben Wall led Iroquois West with 17 points. Skylre Bothwell added 12 points, and Keaton Zirkle chipped in with 10.

"Our lack of intensity in the first five minutes was very disappointing," IW coach Matt Honeycutt said.

Tri-Point (5-6) led after three quarters but couldn't hold on against Eureka.

Jordan Tharp and Danny Olson each scored 13 points to pace Tri-Point.

On the final day of pool play today, Tri-Point plays Lexington at 1 p.m., Iroquois West plays Eureka at 6:30 p.m. and Dwight meets Prairie Central at 8 p.m.

Hayden's Classic

BISMARCK -- Central split a pair of contests, and Grant Park dropped two games in the Bismarck pool on the opening day of the Hayden's Classic.

Central fell to Schlarman 57-38 but rebounded to defeat Fisher 55-48.

Against Schlarman, the Comets faded away in the second half after trailing by just four at the break. Kyle Frake and Trent Faulkner each had 10 points in the loss.

In the win against Fisher, Central led by 13 after three quarters. Faulkner led the Comets with 14 points. Garrett Demierre had 13.

Grant Park fell 75-32 to Fisher and 50-27 to Bismarck-Henning. Michael Tiemens had 16 points and four 3-pointers against Fisher. Tyler Williamson led the Dragons with nine points against Bismarck-Henning.

Grant Park takes on Oakwood at 11:30 a.m. and Schlarman at 5 p.m. today. Central goes up against Bismarck-Henning at 1 p.m. before facing Oakwood at 6:30 p.m.

State Farm Classic

BLOOMINGTON -- CPCI slowly unraveled against Tri-Valley during consolation play at the State Farm Classic and took a 54-46 overtime loss.

It got worse in the Timberwolves' second game of the day, a 52-30 loss to Rockridge.

Things looked promising early in the day. The Timberwolves (4-7) took a 27-19 lead into halftime against Tri-Valley but were outscored 26-18 in the second half to force the extra period.

CPCI scored just one point in overtime.

Cole Hasselbring led CPCI with 17 points.

Against Rockridge, CPCI was outscored 21-10 in the second quarter to fall behind by double digits and never recovered. Hasselbring finished with 13 points. Sterling Young added seven.

CPCI fell into the seventh-place game of the consolation bracket. It will be played at noon today.

Monticello Holiday Hoopla

MONTICELLO -- Poor shooting (35 percent) by Reed-Custer in the first half was magnified by excellent first-half shooting (70.6 percent) by Neoga. The Indians came away with a 62-44 win over the Comets at the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tournament.

Reed-Custer (2-11) trailed 16-7 after one period, but any thoughts of a rally were erased by a 22-11 Neoga advantage in the second quarter.

Jake Benson led Reed-Custer with 13 points. Alex Hagberg grabbed nine rebounds.

The Comets will play Ridgeview for seventh place at 3 p.m. today.

Marseilles

Holiday Tournament

MARSEILLES -- Shane Tucker scored 20 points to lift Gardner-South Wilmington to a 56-27 win over Serena.

The Panthers (7-3) will play Putnam County at 4 p.m. today.

Plano Christmas Classic

PLANO -- Coal City struggled shooting the basketball and dropped a 62-37 decision to Genoa-Kingston during consolation-round play.

The Coalers (1-8) shot just 30 percent in the game and trailed by double digits for most of the contest.

Jon West led Coal City with 15 points, and Matt Halloran added 11. The team's top scorer, Jack Dillon, was held without a point.