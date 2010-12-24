Boys' cross-country runner of the year - Beecher team

After six consecutive appearances at the state meet without a championship, seven was the lucky number for Beecher.

The Bobcats crushed the field at the state meet this past season. For its success the group has been named The Daily Journal Boys' Runner of the Year/.

Not just one runner, but the whole team.

Each runner for the Bobcats played their part this season. The top four runners for Beecher held four of the top five individual best times in the area. All the Bobcats shaved time, some more than a minute, off their 3-mile time, and they all did it during the three weeks of the postseason.

Brothers, Grant and Griffin Nykaza, both ran more than a minute faster at the state meet than they did at the regional they hosted.

"It meant everything to me," sophomore Grant Nykaza said regarding the state championship. "The team I had this year was a one-of-a-kind team, and I couldn't have asked for a better team to win with. We all trained as hard as each other and all came together on the right day."

The Bobcats' third runner, senior Jordan Joaquin, just missed a top-25 medal individually with a 26th-place finish, but that didn't get him down.

"I'm just happy for my team," Joaquin said. "I never thought of being a state champion in cross-country. This year I thought that we had a huge chance of winning state, and it happened. I'm just glad that the whole team and I won state."

Junior Aaron Borgman earned his first career win at the regional meet.

"Borgman winning the regional just gave him so much confidence," coach Henry Nykaza said. "He dropped 29 seconds (at the state meet). He just looked so strong."

Mike Polzin, Matt Hensen and Tim Johnson were always fighting for that last spot for the Bobcats. Each one of them contributed by keeping themselves in the field. Even if only one of them scored, the other two helped by keeping runners from other teams behind them.

At the state meet, for example, Beecher's sixth runner, Hensen, finished seven places higher than East Richland's fifth runner. The Tigers finished second behind the Bobcats. The Beecher finish prevented East Richland from gaining points on them.

Another runner that wears orange, Brian Scoggin from Gardner-South Wilmington, also deserves recognition.

The senior had the fifth-fastest individual best time in the area.