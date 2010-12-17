Outdoors: Monster walleye caught in Kankakee

<em><strong>Published in The Daily Journal Dec. 10, 2010</strong></em>

If you're going to fish in freezing weather, then you better catch a monster!

That's exactly what Mike Moon of Kankakee did Saturday evening when he reeled in a massive 12-pound walleye from the Kankakee River.

"It's the biggest walleye I've seen, a real monster; it looks like it had swallowed a small volleyball," Moon said.

He was fishing at Fourth Avenue in Kankakee in the wake of the season's first heavy snowfall.

"I think that the snow was turning them on," Moon said. The walleye slammed into a Rattlin' Rouge minnow bait on his fifth cast. "It was out about eight feet from shore when it hit the lure."

Despite landing the lunker of a lifetime, Moon kept casting, hoping to lure another trophy. "I caught a few smaller walleyes before going home."

By Moon's measure, the walleye was 31.5-inches in length.

It comes close to the state record 14-pound walleye caught by Fred Goslin in 1961 while he was fishing the Kankakee River near Eagle Island, west of Momence.

Norm Minas of Bourbonnais, another year-round fisherman, said walleye are feeding despite the cold weather as they get ready for their early pre-spawn season, which now is just a few months away.

"Bass are also feeding, albeit not as frequently right now as the walleye."

Fishing slow at Slough

A handful of hardy fishermen spent several hours Wednesday on the frozen surface of J.C. Murphy Lake at Indiana's Willow Slough State Fish and Wildlife Area.

"Most agreed that ice fishing was slow. "It's downright dismal," said one angler through frost-covered lips as he headed to the parking lot.

The lake, once a hotspot for hand-size bluegills, opened to fishing Wednesday with ice reportedly averaging 2.5-inches thick.

Staffers at the Slough are worried about a winter-kill hitting the lake, which is now down 14 inches below its season normal.

The shallow lake was last drained in 2003 to allow needed repairs to the dam and embankment on the south end. The lake re-opened to fishing in 2004.

Elsewhere

* Monster Lake near Essex is open to fishing year-round. Fishing at other areas of the Mazonia Lakes complex remains closed until Jan. 16.

* Ice fishing will also open Jan. 10 at Milliken Lake at the Des Plaines Fish and Wildlife Area near Wilmington.

* Ice fishing is not allowed at Bird Park Quarry in Kankakee nor at the Monee Reservoir.