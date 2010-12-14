Olivet women's basketball: Hard-fought victory for Tigers

Olivet Nazarene guard Danielle Pipal limped away from the bench with a little grin on her face. Teammate Holly Schacht, who suffered from asthma most of the game, managed a slight smile in the team huddle during the game's final timeout.

Despite looking like they been through the spin cycle of an industrial-sized washing machine, the pair of Tigers' guards could beam a little, knowing their hard work paid off in the end.

Olivet Nazarene worked overtime after a 17-point, first-half lead disappeared, but the Tigers held on to defeat Illinois Wesleyan 110-106 Monday at McHie Arena.

"Yeah, I'm a little beat up," said Pipal, who caused pain for Wesleyan with seven steals.

The spark plug of the Tigers, especially in the second half, had to sit out during the final few seconds because her knee would not allow her to go.

After scoring just two points in the first half, the junior turned it on in the second half, scoring 10 points, primarily on attacking drives to the basket.

"We weren't really making our 3s, and I saw some openings, so I decided to go for it," Pipal said. "It was good to make some layups after I missed a few early."

Pipal wasn't the lone Olivet player to miss shots. The Tigers misfired their first nine offerings of the second half and saw their 52-39 halftime lead shrink to 52-50 within the first four minutes of the second half.

But the "TigerBall" system can create quick runs. Olivet (9-3) soon stretched its advantage to nine points behind the inside play of Simone Coburn (20 points).

The Tiger lead yo-yoed up and down but Illinois Wesleyan (5-3) never took a lead and managed just one tie, at 95-95 at the end of regulation.

Each team had a chance to win at the end of regulation, and each defense stepped up to block a would-be go-ahead score.

In the extra session, Olivet started with 3-pointers from Taylor Haymes and Jaimie Buckman to take a six-point lead.

Wesleyan whittled the lead down to 107-105 and had a chance to tie, but Stacey Arlis converted just one of two free throws.

Forced to foul at Olivet's end of the court, the Titans fouled the gutsy Schacht, who hit her first free throw but missed the second. Coburn fought her way inside and grabbed the rebound. She tried to dribble out of the mess, but was fouled.

She hit both free throws and the Tigers survived.

"Honestly, I don't know how we won the game," ONU coach Doug Porter said. "We made enough mistakes to lose three games. We were able to force a lot of turnovers (52) but we weren't as consistent at the back end of the press as we would like."

While Pipal was a key player down the stretch, another Danielle was instrumental in building the lead in the first half. Danielle Tolbert scored 15 of her team-high 23 points in the opening 20 minutes and drew praise from both coaches.

Schacht was also an inspiration. Scoring 12 points, she sprinted up and down the court during her shifts. Back on the bench she and the trainer worked with her inhaler trying to get her breathing under control.

"She ran some longer shifts tonight and when she does that, it is a struggle for her," Porter said of Schacht, who played a team-high 17 minutes.

Wesleyan features two former local standouts. Bishop McNamara graduate Brittany Hasselbring scored six points before fouling out with 6:25 left in regulation.

Central graduate Melissa Gardner came off the bench to score a season-high 15 points for the Titans.

Olivet plays Wednesday at Wisconsin-Parkside. The Tigers then travel to Hawaii for games Saturday and Monday before taking a break for Christmas.