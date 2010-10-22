College football: ONU looks to take fight out of Saints

With four games left in the season, Olivet Nazarene head coach Don Lee isn't changing any goals for his 0-7 team.

"We need to win these four games," Lee said. "We're growing up and we're getting better every week. Our mistakes have hurt us and (opponents) have capitalized on every one of them it seems.

"We're ready to go. We have four games to play and we'll go all out in them, that's for sure."

The University of St. Francis (Ill.) comes to Ward Field this Saturday, making the short trip from Joliet. The Fighting Saints are not ranked in the latest NAIA poll, but are receiving votes, marking the sixth time in eight games that the Tigers' opponent has national recognition.

St. Francis (4-3) competes in the same Mid-States Football Association that Olivet does but the Saints play in the Midwest League, where they hold a 3-1 record. The Tigers compete in the Mideast League so the outcome will not count toward a conference record.

The Saints remind Lee of Trinity International, a team that beat the Tigers 41-40 two weeks ago after Olivet held a 34-0 lead in the second quarter.

Lee said his team took that loss hard but continued to make the same miscues in last week's 42-16 loss to Marian University (Ind.).

"St. Francis is a lot like we are," Lee said. "They like to run a little more; they screen a lot. On defense, they play a cover 3 (defense in which the deep defenders divide the field into thirds and play zone)."

The Tigers and Saints have had three common opponents this season. St. Francis is 1-2 in those games, collecting a big 28-24 win over McKendree on Oct. 4. The losses came to Marian in the season opener (37-17) and to St. Xavier (52-21) in the second game of the season.

Olivet lost to those three schools by a combined score of 139-33.

The Tigers had been using a two-quarterback system. Freshman Christian Dobbs started, but redshirt freshman Clayton Simpson, a Momence graduate, saw significant action.

Simpson, however, sprained his left wrist in last week's game in Indianapolis and will miss this week's contest.

"Clayton hasn't practiced all week," Lee said. " He played well last week and he was on his way to be the starter again."

St. Francis has three players from the Kankakee area. Wilmington graduates Matt Lyday (sophomore offensive lineman), who has made two starts, and Kyle Adermann (freshman defensive lineman) play up front for the Saints. Dwight product Trent Wiles is listed as a receiver for the team.