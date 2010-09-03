Steve Case: A bit of history on the Big Dipper

The sound of cicada buzzing in the treetops sets the stage for stargazing in September.

The seasons are slowly moving toward fall with shorter days and longer nights.

In just a few weeks, The Summer Triangle will gradually give way to the Great Square of Pegasus in the night sky.

But one constellation is visible all yearlong -- Ursa Major, the Big Bear -- a constellation best known for the seven bright stars that outline the Big Dipper.

During September, the Big Dipper hangs horizontal in the northwestern sky. In this orientation, it's easy to use the bright stars of the bowl as pointers to find the Little Dipper and the arc of the handle to find the bright star Arcturus.

Just watch the Dipper long enough and you'll see it swoop down toward the horizon and begin to move up the northwestern sky as the sun rises as the Earth is rotating on its axis. That motion gives the illusion that northern constellations are rotating around the north pole.

The Big Dipper has been known by many other names through history and across cultures.

An archaic English word for the Big Dipper is the Septentrion, from the Latin term for "seven oxen," when the Dipper was thought to resemble a plow and oxen.

How is the Septentrion related to the month of September? Both terms involve the number seven: The seven bright stars of the Big Dipper and the fact that September used to be the seventh month in the ancient Roman calendar.

How's that for a history and English lesson rolled into one to get us into the back-to-school mood?