Volleyball: Watseka opens with two wins

The Watseka Community High School volleyball team opened up its first night at the Danville Schlarman Classic in fine fashion with a pair of victories on Tuesday night.

The Warriors (3-0) toppled Paris in their first match by a score of 25-21, 25-12. Jessica Allhands led the team in kills (nine) and service aces (12). Raychell Poplawski also added eight digs and Kat Grimes provided 15 assists.

Watseka had to work a little harder in the second match as it bested the host school 25-20, 22-25, 25-15.

"It was a very good game," Watseka coach Claire Verkler said. "The two teams were evenly matched."

Allhands had eight kills and eight service aces. Grimes contributed 20 assists.

Central 26-25, Dwight 24-11

DWIGHT -- A well-rounded effort by the Comets (1-1) was the key in the nonconference victory over the Trojans.

Central's Brittany Whybrew served eight points while Casey Bronson added four kills and four blocks. Lexi Podowicz had 14 digs, Kelsey Berggren added 13 digs and Mallory Gross added 10 digs and seven assists.

"Our serving was good and we were very aggressive at the net," Central coach Amber Boudreau said.

Lindie McCarthy served 12 points for Dwight (0-2). Maddie Freeman had four kills.

Peotone 25-25,

Gardner-South Wilmington 14-23

PEOTONE -- The Blue Devils cruised to a nonconference win.

GSW's Kellie Tyler provided three kills for the Panthers (0-3). Alli Perkins and Alison Serena each had four service points.

CPCI 25-25, Hoopeston 21-10

HOOPESTON -- Taylor Redeker got hot at the service line and allowed the Timberwolves to pick up the victory over the Cornjerkers.

Redeker had 10 service points in the decisive game and 12 for the contest.

Samantha Stoller also provided five kills for CPCI (4-2).

Ottawa Marquette 25-25,

Reed-Custer 12-12

BRAIDWOOD -- The Comets struggled with the visiting Crusaders and took their first loss of the season.

"Passing was our nemesis tonight," Reed-Custer coach Denny Pommier said. "The end result is a lopsided result with not many positive assists."

Jessica Elsner had eight assists for Reed-Custer (1-1).

Heritage Christian 25-25-25,

Grace Baptist 16-16-14

DYER, Ind. -- The Crusaders had a tough time with their Indiana foes.

Abby Marvin had four blocks, three digs and three kills for Grace (3-3). Andrea Velez added three service aces, five kills and five digs.

Christ Lutheran 25-25, Trinity 16-9

BUCKLEY -- The Eagles were overwhelmed in a loss to the Crusaders.